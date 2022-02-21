HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Canadian couple said they ​got an unwanted souvenir during their South Florida visit when they came under fire on Interstate 95.

Agnes Robinson and Guy Lemire said they were shot at while traveling near Pembroke Road in Hollywood, Thursday.

“I heard a big bang,” said Robinson.

The couple said they later found a piece of lead in their car.

The highway incident came as a shock to Robinson.

“We don’t have that kind of things in Canada, where we live. Small place, small town,” she said.

The couple said they were merging onto the northbound lanes of the interstate when they heard a loud noise.​

“I thought it was a piece of metal on the road or something,” said Lemire.

They said they pulled over, but at first they didn’t notice anything unusual.

However, later that night, when they were heading to dinner, they found what looked like a bullet hole right under the passenger side door.

“I’m afraid, because it could be higher, and I could have been shot,” said Robinson.

Lemire and Robinson said they have no idea why someone shot at them, and they haven’t had any issues with people while they’ve been in South Florida.

The couple said they now feel uneasy and hope law enforcement will catch the shooter before someone ends up getting hurt.

“We come here to enjoy it, so we don’t need to see things kind of things to happen, you know,” said Lemire.

7News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to learn whether or not they are investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.