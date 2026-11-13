CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward elementary school employee is getting a lesson in the law after being accused of possessing sickening and disturbing images of children.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Camden Kummler was arrested Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Kummler worked as a child care specialist at Ramblewood Elementary School in Coral Springs.

Family members of students at the school were horrified and disgusted to learn of his arrest.

“It’s really disgusting because these are minors. They’re supposed to be protected in elementary school. They’re supposed to learn,” said Tracy Vital, who has a younger sibling attending.

According to the arrest report, the National Center for Exploited Children filed two cyber tips in September related to child sexual abuse material found in a Dropbox account.

Investigators determined that Dropbox account belonged to Kummler.

Deputies say two of the files stored on the account were confirmed to be child sexual abuse material, which included “a video of middle school-aged children in a school shower.”

While executing a search warrant in November, investigators found eight more alarming videos involving boys “as young as 3 years-old.”

Kummler later told deputies the Dropbox account belonged to him, and that he had bought and traded the material, according to the report.

He also admitted that “he viewed and transmitted [child sexual abuse material] as recently as this morning,” referring to the morning of his arrest, the report continued.

Through all of that, Kummler also told investigators he had been in contact online with minors he met while working at another elementary school.

The appalling behavior from a school employee has concerned families calling for action to keep him far away from children.

“He’s 19. He’s freshly an adult and this is the type of behavior and mindset they have,” said Vital.

“There shouldn’t be anybody here with that type of behavior,” said a parent.

Kummler appeared before a judge Friday morning as he faces a list of charges.

He has since posted bond but remains at the Broward County Jail.

Once he leaves, Kummler has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with minors or access to the internet. He’s also been ordered to stay away from schools.

7News has reached out to Broward County Public Schools for comment on the arrest.

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