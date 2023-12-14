FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Florida) is demanding a U.S. Department of Education (DOE) investigation into the dismissal of Dr. Maha Almasri, a tutor, and the expulsion of her 10th-grade son. Pine Crest School took these actions after critical social media posts by the tutor regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza.

CAIR-Florida emphasizes the need for a thorough DOE investigation into what they consider unjust actions by Pine Crest School. According to CAIR-Florida attorney Omar Saleh, the issue transcends religion.

“This is not a Muslim issue, it is a constitutional issue when a school administration takes retaliatory measures against an innocent student because his mother made non-violent, non-disruptive comments on her social media platform that criticized atrocities against innocent civilians in Gaza. Pine Crest administration unfortunately can’t stand to hear it because it ‘makes others uncomfortable’,” he said in a press release.

Pine Crest School cited posts, including a photo depicting a soldier pointing a machine gun at an infant in an incubator, led to Dr. Almasri’s separation from employment and her family’s exclusion from the Pine Crest community.

A statement from the school read in part: “Her posts made students reluctant to interact with her and exposed the campus to increased security concerns.”

In a letter sent to parents, the school said they had to contact the FBI after someone “threatened violence” against the school.

CAIR-Florida aims to protect civil rights, foster understanding, and challenge perceived injustices. In an effort to reinstate Dr. Almasri’s son, a petition has been started “to encourage the Pine Crest administration to reverse its decision and immediately reinstate” the student.

Dr. Almasri, her son, and legal representatives will address the media at a news conference at 1 p.m., Thursday.

