HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A special event was held in Hollywood to hear Holocaust survivors and their stories.

The Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward brought 150 survivors together on Thursday for the event, called Cafe Europa, named for a cafe in Sweden where survivors would gather to try to find family members after the war.

One of the survivors at the event, Susanna Moore, said she was just 6 years old when the Nazis invaded her country and took her father and family.

“I saw him in ’44 one more time for one day. That’s my only memory of my father,” she said. “We were a family of 19, and only four of us survived. Me, as a 6-year- old, I just remember the hatred, walking through the street with the yellow star and hands up.”

Attendees were also treated to lunch and heard from notable community leaders, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.