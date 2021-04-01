Businesses evacuated after gas leak at Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak at a shopping plaza in Lauderdale Lakes led to the evacuation of nearby businesses, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the strip mall in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7, at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

Investigators said businesses to the east of the leak were evacuated for safety precautions.

No injures were reported.

