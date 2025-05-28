CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some businesses were temporarily evacuated after a gas leak in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Fire officials said construction crews damaged a four-inch line while working near North University Drive just north of Wiles Road.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Sunrise hazmat teams secured the leak.

The businesses were allowed to return following the capping of the leak.

