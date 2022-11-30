PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews found themselves in a fierce fight against flames after a blaze engulfed a building in Pembroke Park. Now, the owner of the business from where the fire originated is sharing about her loss.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2930 SW 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park due to reports of a commercial structure fire.

“We had about 100 firefighters fighting this fire,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane. “The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes and declared out after about two hours.”

Connie Sonnabend, the store owner, said she was inside her establishment after 5 p.m., Tuesday when she started smelling smoke, and when the smoke got heavier, she called 911.

“We’ve been in this building for over 35 years,” said Sonnabend. “We’ve been in business for almost 50 [years], and it’s our whole life.”

Her wet-wear business was affected by the flames as the equipment used to make the wetsuits was damaged.

“It looks like none of the wetsuits caught on fire,” said Sonnabend. “It’s just the supplies to make the wetsuits are pretty much destroyed. I just got a shipment that I waited four months for because everything is difficult to get these days. I took them out and had them on my cutting table, unfortunately, and they’re gone.”

The extent of the damage and the origin of the fire remains unclear.

There was even smoke damage to a lighting store next door.

“When you see people that are small business owners that have had a livelihood for many decades and all of a sudden it goes up in flames, of course, it’s a concern, as we are small business owners as well,” said an owner of Brand Lighting, a business in the same structure.

Other businesses nearby were also evacuated during the fire.

“We don’t know the conditions our sewing machines are in, so we have to pray that those are good because they’re important,” said Sonnabend.

Firefighters returned to the scene to find hot spots, and they may have found a clue as they geared up to climb the hook ladder.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.