OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park business owner is frustrated after a man is caught on camera stealing his mail.

Speaking with 7News Thursday, a business owner, who did not wish to be identified, said he’s fed up after watching the man pry open his mailbox through his Ring camera and take his mail.

“If I could cuss on TV, I would,” he said.

Through his Ring camera, he yelled at the man, who promptly walked away with a scooter.

A short time later, the man returned on his scooter.

“I saw the guy come back and he broke into the mailbox with a screwdriver or some sort of a pry bar and took the mail,” the man said.

This happened on Aug. 1 at a business complex near Northeast 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

The man who spoke with 7News operates Two B Printing. He said the mail thefts endanger his ability to provide for his family.

“This is how I feed my family, you know, so if there’s money in here, checks in here, they’re gone,” he said.

He’s not the only one who was seemingly targeted by that man.

Surveillance video shows the man cruising by the businesses on his scooter, mumbling to himself in Spanish as he zoomed through.

He also appeared to be wearing an earpiece when he broke into the mailboxes.

The business owner told 7News he believes this was part of an elaborate scheme involving other individuals.

“He had an earpiece in, and then there was a black car sitting in the street so I think they were communicating on which ones had mail in it,” he said.

You can hear the man break into the first mailbox off-camera. A short time later, he breaks into a second.

He goes right down the line of mailboxes, pulling out whatever he can find inside, hitting a total of five different mailboxes.

“He had the whole thing planned out,” the business owner said.

After the man gets caught by the business owner, he can be seen riding his scooter further down the street as the black vehicle turns in the opposite direction.

The business owner said he’s not sure what the man managed to take from him.

“I have client checks coming in the mail, I have credit card statements, investment statements, so I don’t know exactly what was taken but it was definitely important,” he said.

The business owner is hoping that sharing the footage will help authorities identify the man and stop the mail thefts.

“I hope that you guys put his face on TV and catch this guy, you know, so somebody else doesn’t have to go through this. I mean, this is our personal box for information that is private,” he said.

He’s also filed a report with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.