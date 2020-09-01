Bus passenger caught on camera attacking driver in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera assaulting a bus driver in West Park.

The incident occurred at the bus stop on State Road 7 and Southwest 23rd Street, at around 11 a.m., Aug. 21.

Surveillance footage showed the passenger storming up to the front of the Broward Transit bus and getting angry at the driver as he was making the stop.

He attempted to get off the bus and then jumped back on and punched the driver in the face.

The driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

BSO detectives describe the assailant as being in his 20s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

If you recognize the passenger, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

