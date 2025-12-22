SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner is speaking out after a hefty amount of jewelry was stolen from his home by a burglar who, he says, visited his house the day before.

Miguel Morino and his family have been looking to sell their Southwest Ranches home during the holiday season. Over the weekend, they came home to find their front door busted open and more than $30,000 worth of jewelry taken.

“When we got to the house, we grabbed the baby, the door was open, and we noticed somebody had been inside the house,” said Morino.

Morino’s wife immediately went to check their closet, where the valuable jewelry was stored inside a locked drawer.

“This drawer is the only one locked, the only one with a locking mechanism. They ripped it right out, it’s right here,” said Morino.

After reviewing his home’s security system, Morino said he recognized the man who may have broken in.

On Saturday, Morino spoke with the man, who appeared interested in visiting the home, and asked him about an open house for potential buyers.

“So I said, ‘No, I don’t.’ He said, ‘I thought you did,’ and I said, ‘No, no, I don’t have an open house,’ and he turned around and said, ‘Blessings,’ and walked away,” said Morino.

The next day, surveillance captured the same man pulling up to the house while Morino and his family were away, remaining out of frame for about five minutes before walking back to his car and pulling away.

Morino and his family arrived shortly thereafter.

The shocking theft has left his family shaken in a home they’re trying to go and now don’t feel safe in.

“I don’t sleep. I didn’t sleep last night at all,” said Morino. “My wife stays up most of the night; we just can’t, it’s like in and out.”

The high-priced heist also comes during a holiday season they would typically be able to enjoy together.

“This is the Grinch that stole Christmas,” said Morino.

Authorities have not been able to determine if the man shown in surveillance is responsible for the stolen jewelry.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

