Burglar steals $2,000 worth of jewelry, house key from North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help identifying a burglar who climbed and smashed his way into a North Lauderdale home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office released a new video of the crook outside a house in the 8300 block of Southwest 19th Street in January.

Police believe he went to a nearby home and shattered a sliding glass door on the second story to get inside.

He got away with more than $2,000 worth of jewelry and a house key.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

