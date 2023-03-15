MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a South Florida smoke shop is hoping clear surveillance video will help police catch the burglar seen smashing his way into the business and taking off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The owner of The Lab Smoke Shops location in Miramar spoke with 7News on Wednesday about the early Monday morning break-in.

“The world has changed, so people think it’s normal to do this stuff, and then sometimes they don’t get caught, which sucks,” she said.

The security footage captured the perpetrator using some sort of object to break the front door of the shop, located off Miramar Parkway and University Drive, at around 3:30 a.m.

Once inside, interior surveillance cameras captured the burglar snatching up items throughout the store.

The owner said the crook got away with a little more $11,000 in merchandise like bags and vapes, as well as cash.

The owner said she has reported the burglary to Miramar Police, adding this is the third time thieves have targeted the business in about a year.

While they do not believe the subject in Monday’s burglary is not the same as in previous incidents, the owner said they want the break-ins to stop.

“It’s very frustrating, especially with the economy and everything going on right now. It’s hard to keep a business flowing,” said the owner, “so, for someone just to come into your store, which is basically like your home, and do all the stuff he did — took over $11,000 worth of stuff, came in at 3:30 in the morning, spent a few minutes in here — coming in the next day and seeing, like, someone robbed the store, you’re coming in, you’re seeing all this stuff all over the floor, you don’t feel safe anymore.”

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

