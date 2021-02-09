Burglar caught on camera running off with jewelry from Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a burglar who is on the run after he was caught on camera stealing jewelry.

Surveillance footage recorded back in January showed the man posing as a customer looking at a piece of jewelry at the counter of Elite Fine Jewelry at Pembroke Lakes Mall and then dashing out of the business with that jewelry.

A close-up shows the burglar wearing a Miami Marlins baseball cap and a face mask.

If you have any information regarding the burglar’s identity, you are urged to call Pembroke Pines Police.

