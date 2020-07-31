Burglar caught on camera breaking into cars in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burglar has been caught on camera in Coral Springs.

Surveillance video captured the crook breaking into cars parked in the area of Northwest 113th Terrace and Fifth Street overnight, Thursday.

Police said he broke into about a dozen unlocked cars in that neighborhood.

Officials hope the video will serve as a reminder for people to lock their doors.

If you recognize this crook, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

