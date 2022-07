CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a South Florida hospital was hit.

Windows are now boarded up on the fourth floor of Broward Health Coral Springs.

Officials said apparent bullet holes were discovered in an unoccupied section of the hospital on Sunday.

However, no one was shot.

