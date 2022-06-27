FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has been rescued from danger.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue found a bulldog Monday, laying on a sidewalk and barely breathing.

He was suffering from heat exhaustion.

The bulldog was left by his owner, who was unable to care for him after becoming homeless.

The crew nursed the dog back to health before taking him to his new home, a English bulldog rescue in Saint Lucie.

