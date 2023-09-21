PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting in 2018, is slated for demolition in the summer of 2024, following the conclusion of the 2023/24 school year, school officials said.

In a press release Thursday, Broward County Public Schools officials said the decision was made in consultation with safety experts, prioritizing the well-being of students and staff.

The building holds significance as the location where a gunman tragically took the lives of 14 students and three staff members on Feb. 14, 2018.

In preparation, crews will meticulously clean and clear the building, adhering to state and Environmental Protection Agency landfill disposal regulations.

“As we continue to heal, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community,” officials said.

