HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The demolition of a building in downtown Hollywood will lead to traffic detours and lane closures, officials said.

The leveling of the Hollywood Bread Building will be carried out starting this weekend.

As a result, city officials said Friday, U.S. 1 will be closed between Van Buren Street and Young Circle from 7 a.m. on Saturday until Wednesday of next week.

Van Buren Street will also be closed in both directions.

