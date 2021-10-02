HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The demolition of a building in downtown Hollywood has led to traffic detours and lane closures.

The leveling of the Hollywood Bread Building is being carried out this weekend

As a result, city officials said Friday, U.S. 1 was closed between Van Buren Street and Young Circle on Saturday morning and will remain shut down until Wednesday of next week.

Van Buren Street is also closed in both directions.

