HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A building demolition in Hollywood is causing driving delays.

The rest of the Hollywood Bread building will be brought down by Wednesday.

The work has caused some road closures in the area.

U.S. 1 is closed between Van Buren Street and Young Circle.

Traffic is being detoured.

