NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has introduced a furry new addition to the family.

K-9 Maggie will work alongside a detective in the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The 2-year-old Labrador will provide emotional support to children when they give statements about sexual or physical abuse they’ve suffered.

Maggie will also accompany victims of abuse when they testify in court.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.