FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s feedback as part of the Regional Communications Division‘s effort to maintain its accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

BSO’s 911 dispatcher system was awarded the first National Accreditation by the agency in 2010 and has maintained its status every four years.

Anyone who would like to make any comment’s on BSO’s 911 dispatch system can visit their website here.

