FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Monica Roberts had been last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Roberts stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a blue jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and red shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, BSO officials confirmed Roberts was found unharmed by Davie Police.

