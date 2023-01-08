NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have located a woman who was reported missing in Central Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas had been last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Thomas stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and has orange hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, BSO detectives confirmed they located Thomas, and she has been reunited with her family.

