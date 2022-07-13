TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a woman was found dead inside a Tamarac home under what they described as suspicious circumstances.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood in the parking lot of the Tamarac Villages apartment complex along the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street, just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said they received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman found inside a second-floor unit, at around 3 p.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the home and pronounced the woman dead.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

