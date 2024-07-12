POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult female has been detained after a man was found suffering from a minor cut from a knife in Pompano Beach, officer said.

Around 7:10 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an altercation in the area of 1700 Blount Road in Pompano Beach.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was an incident between an adult female and an adult male.

During the altercation the adult male suffered a minor cut with a knife. He was treated on the scene.

The woman was detained and the investigation is ongoing.

