NEAR FORT LAUDERDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest member to its K-9 unit.

The department on Thursday welcomed Ziva to the force. In Hebrew, the name Ziva means “bright and radiant.”

The 8-month-old bloodhound is undergoing training to accomplish her mission of finding missing and endangered people in Broward County.

Ziva has been assigned to BSO’s K-9 Deputy Tony Sun, who recently lost his previous K-9 partner, Bluey, to bone cancer.

Once Ziva turns 10 months old, she’ll be eligible to be certified by the National Police Bloodhound Association to begin work in BSO’s Tamarac District.

