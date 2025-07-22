(WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is issuing strong words of warning tonight against scammers targeting people in South Florida.

BSO said scammers are posing as bank employees to fool people into giving up thousands.

The scammers claim your account’s been compromised, then tell you to withdraw cash or hand over your debit card and pin.

In some cases, victims were told to place the money or card in an Uber, without speaking to the driver.

One person lost $15,000. Another couple lost $9,000.

“The first thing they need to understand are the red flags,” said Pedro Cordero of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “No institution is gonna call you to inform you to remove your cash out of their institute, so that’s an immediate flag. So what they need to do is thank the person, be as kind as possible, and just hang up.”

If you get a call like this, hang up and call your bank directly using a verified number.

If you are a victim of a similar scam, call BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

