(WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is warning families about a scam in which callers pose as deputies and pressure relatives of recent arrestees to send money electronically for what they claim is bail.

Investigators said the scammers claim to be deputies, sergeants or pretrial specialists and contact family members shortly after a loved one is taken into custody. Scammers then try to convince the victims they must immediately pay for bail, ankle monitors or diversion programs.

BSO says they will never request money over the phone or ask for payment through Zelle, Cash App, Venmo, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency or any other electronic transfer service for bail, pretrial programs or someone’s release.

If you receive a call, BSO advises you to hang up immediately, avoid sharing personal information and not send any money.

Families are urged to verify an arrest through official channels by calling the BSO Mail Jail at 954-831-5900 or checking a custody status on the BSO website here.

If you believe you have been victimized by a similar scheme, you are urged to call the agency’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.