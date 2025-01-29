(WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has placed QR codes in high-traffic areas throughout Broward County to connect human trafficking victims with critical resources, authorities announced.

The initiative, led by BSO’s Strategic Investigations Division, allows victims to scan the codes with their phones to access information on how to get help, recognize warning signs, and report suspected trafficking.

The page also directs victims to support organizations beyond law enforcement.

“Although you think this is your only option, because of the things you have gone through, and the things the trafficker has put in your mind, there are ways you can get your life back and recover and we can help you do that,” BSO Sgt. Erica Rockey said in a press release.

If you suspect human trafficking in your community, BSO encourages you to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, text “BeFree” to 233733 or call the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357 (HELP). For emergencies and in-progress crimes, dial or text 911.

Click here to visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline website.

