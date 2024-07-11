FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Fort Lauderdale to unveil the department’s new training facility.

The Research, Development and Training Center, located at Public Safety Building 2601 W. Broward Blvd., has been in development for three years and was built to enhance the preparedness of first responders.

“So we have an option here,” said Sheriff Gregory Tony, “we can cut this ribbon and be complacent and happy with what we’ve been able to build for this community or we can challenge ourselves to ask the question of, ‘What is next and where do we go from here?’ And my answer to that is we are not done, we have a lot more to do for this community, we have a lot more than we can offer the people that entrusted this organization to safeguard them.”

At the state-of-the-art facility, there are two 50-yard tactical firing ranges, a two-story shoot house, which helps deputies train for several situations, a defensive tactics room, an EMS simulation lab for firefighters and paramedics that will help them train for any sort of circumstances, a repelling tower for SWAT teams and a strength and conditioning room.

Inside the lobby of the facility, there is a plaque with the names of the 17 victims who were killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

7News cameras captured Manny Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the 2018 shooting, speaking with Sheriff Tony.

“Don’t tell me today that I should be happy and, you know, honored that my son’s name is inside that building,” Oliver said. “It’s very clear this entity failed. Why are they using my son’s name inside?”

Although Oliver remains critical about the shortcomings of the department during the Parkland shooting, he was seen shaking hands with Sheriff Tony and said he appreciated the time he had with him.

