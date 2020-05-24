BSO union president’s lawsuit against Sheriff Tony dismissed in federal court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony from the president of Broward Sheriff’s Office union.

Jeff Bell, the president of the BSO Deputies Association, had sued Tony following Bell’s suspension last month.

That suspension took place after Bell accused the sheriff of not properly providing deputies with equipment to protect them from the coronavirus.

However, the federal judge said the lawsuit was thrown out because Bell has been unable to establish he has suffered “an adverse employment action” from his suspension.

In a statement issued Sunday, a BSO spokesperson wrote, “The federal court agreed with the position of the Broward Sheriff’s Office that Deputy Jeff Bell has not suffered any adverse employment action as a result of his suspension with pay while he is investigated for charges related to truthfulness, corrupt practices, employee statements, conduct unbecoming an employee and discretion. ”

A statement from BSO’s union reads in part, “The sheriff shut down the union’s pleas to work together by threatening to discipline President Bell. The court found that threat was not enough to support the lawsuit at this point. But in the court’s order, the union has been given the green light to speak without fear of job discipline.”

