TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for four thieves who have stolen over $1,000 in electronic toothbrushes from a Walgreens store in Tamarac.

Surveillance video captured two of the subjects as they walked into the store, located between Northwest 38th Terrace and North State Road 7, Nov. 22.

The footage shows the pair walking out with the merchandise.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said two other thefts took place at the same pharmacy, one on Sept. 12 and more recently on Dec. 16.

Detectives said the main subject has brought a different accomplice each time.

If you have any information on these thefts or recognize the subjects, call BSO Tamarac detective E. Jonnalus at 954-720-2225 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

