WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A new therapy dog has been sworn to serve at a special ceremony in Weston.

Olivia was formally introduced on Tuesday at Weston City Hall by her handler, BSO Deputy Danielle Quinones.

The canine is the law enforcement agency’s newest therapy dog.

Quinones and Olivia have traveled to schools, assisted living facilities and city events to provide comfort and emotional support for those in need.

Olivia’s BSO partner said she hopes they can make a “pawsitive” impact in their community.

