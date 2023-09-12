DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile student has been arrested after, officials said, he cut a teacher at a school in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at Bright Horizons School, located at 3901 NE 1st Terrace, around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the school district, the 14-year-old male ninth-grade student cut the teacher with a sharp object.

Authorities have not disclosed the teen’s identity but tell 7News that he faces one count of attempted felony murder.

The injured teacher received immediate medical care for a laceration to the ear and was transported to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several school staff members were able to detain the suspect on campus.

According to Broward County Schools, “Bright Horizons Center is a specialized school servicing students with disabilities that require intense support.”

The school has returned to ‘normal status’ and there is no active threat.

