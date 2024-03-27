POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Pompano Beach has been located.

Bridgette Scotland was last seen on Friday, March 22 around 9 a.m. in the area of the 1800 Block of Northwest Eight Street.

Scotland stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weights around 102 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

On Thursday, BSO said that Scotland was located.

Anyone with information on Scotland’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

