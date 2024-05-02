FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a disturbing case of animal cruelty in a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale.

The arrest, made on Wednesday, follows an investigation into the incident from Monday, April 22, in the 300 block of Northwest 28th Terrace in unincorporated Central Broward.

Detectives responded to reports of a deceased stray cat named Ringo with bite marks.

Surveillance footage, obtained by 7News, revealed the suspect intentionally provoked the cat, leading to its death by encouraging two dogs to chase it.

The teen faces several felony charges, including animal cruelty involving torment, animal cruelty resulting in death and baiting of animals.

He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

