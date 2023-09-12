DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile student cut a teacher at a school in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at Bright Horizons School, located at 3901 NE 1st Terrace, around 9 a.m.

According to the school district, the male ninth-grade student cut the teacher with a sharp object.

The injured teacher received immediate medical care for a laceration to the ear and was transported to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene unit was pulled into the parking lot while deputies made sure there was no other threat to campus.

The BSO school resource officer and school staff detained the juvenile male suspect on campus and the school is currently on a Secure status. BSO’s Threat Management Unit will conduct a thorough investigation.

According to Broward County Schools, “Bright Horizons Center is a specialized school servicing students with disabilities that require intense support.”

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

