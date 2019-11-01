BSO: Tamarac toddler drowns in neighbor’s pool

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old boy’s life was cut short in a Tamarac neighborhood.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found unconscious in his neighbor’s pool near Northwest 78th Court and 68th Terrace, Friday afternoon.

The toddler’s father performed CPR until a rescue team arrived at the scene.

Paramedics took the child to an area hospital, but he did not survive.

Deputies are attempting to determine what led up to the drowning.

