TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Two more Broward Sheriff’s Office members are being affected by the shock waves sent throughout the department after three people were fatally shot in a Tamarac neighborhood.

BSO Capt. Jeremiah Cooper, who headed the Tamarac division, has been demoted to the rank of deputy as punishment, and an eighth deputy, Raul Ortiz, has been placed on paid leave, authorities said.

The punishment comes weeks after Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony called the department’s response to the triple murder a “failed response” after one of the victims, Mary Gingles, repeatedly sought help from deputies.

BSO said an investigation revealed Ortiz failed to respond to a request by Mary for a meeting after she found a tracking device on her car back in October.

Mary told deputies for months that her estranged husband, Nathan, continued threatening and intimidating her.

On Feb. 16, detectibes said, Nathan shot and killed Mary, her father, David Ponzer, and their neighbor, Andrew Ferrin.

He was arrested hours later and faces three counts of murder.

