LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated a restraining order and fled the area in a vehicle.

BSO SWAT teams responded as deputies located the subject, who barricaded himself in a residence.

The subject is now in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

