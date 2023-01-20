LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated a restraining order and fled the area in a vehicle.

BSO SWAT teams responded as deputies located the subject, who barricaded himself in a residence.

The subject is now in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.