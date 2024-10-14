TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A man used a stolen credit card to purchase a generator at a Home Depot in North Lauderdale following a vehicle break-in in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The theft occurred on Sunday, July 14, near the 9000 block of Northwest 58th Street.

According to authorities, a woman reported that someone broke the rear window of her 2021 white Jeep Cherokee and stole her $1,700 designer purse, which contained her credit cards.

The next morning, a man wearing a white shirt and dark shorts was captured on surveillance footage buying a 4000-watt generator for just under $1000 with one of the stolen cards.

Authorities said the suspect also made fraudulent purchases in Coral Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Sergio Espinoza at (954) 720-2265 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

