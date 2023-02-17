FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are on the lookout for a suspect who, they said, stole a Broward County bus following a deputy-involved shooting near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The incident occurred near the 1400 block and Perimeter Road, early Friday morning.

A Mercedes was the focus of the investigation as it was riddled with bullets.

According to officials, following the shooting, the suspect carjacked a Broward County Paratransit TOPS Bus and fled the area.

Only the bus operator was on the bus at the time. They were removed by the suspect but are said to be OK.

The bus is described as a 2019 Collins bus, identified as bus #309, with Florida Tag TI0261.

🚨VEHICLE BOLO: BSO is releasing info on the TOPS Bus that was carjacked this morning during a deputy-involving shooting near FLL Airport. The bus is described as a 2019 Collins, identified as bus #309, FL tag TI0261. Call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/Rjm33k2fij — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 17, 2023

BSO is still searching for the suspect.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating as is typical for cases involving police officers firing their weapons.

Anyone who sees the bus or knows the whereabouts of the bus is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477)

