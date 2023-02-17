FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who, they said, stole a Broward County transit bus after exchanging gunfire with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The incident occurred near the 1400 block of Perimeter Road, early Friday morning.

A bullet-riddled Mercedes-Benz was the focus of the investigation.

According to investigators, the chaotic chain of events started in the airport’s Hibiscus Garage.

“Block off the entrance to the garage, block off the entrance to the garage,” a first responder told a 911 dispatcher in radio transmissions.

“I need units to block off the entrance to the garage,” said the dispatcher.

“Mercedes, sedan,” said the first responder.

Detectives said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Leandro Fernandez Sanchez sped off in an attempt to elude deputies.

“The vehicle just flew past me, sparks flying off the wheel, going from 34th Street westbound, heading west on 34th,” said the first dispatcher.

When Sanchez reached a dead end, investigators said, he made a U-turn and exchanged gunfire with deputies.

At some point, detectives said, he left the Mercedes, hijacked a TOPS paratransit bus and fled the area.

“I got a driver saying that [the subject] took a county bus,” said a first responder.

“The units advise that the subject jumped on a TOPS bus,” said the 911 dispatcher.

“He threw the driver out, and he made a left on a street back there. I’m not sure what street that is,” said the first responder.

Detectives said only the bus operator was on the bus at the time. The operator is said to be OK.

The bus is described as a 2019 Collins bus, identified as bus #309, with Florida Tag TI0261.

🚨VEHICLE BOLO: BSO is releasing info on the TOPS Bus that was carjacked this morning during a deputy-involving shooting near FLL Airport. The bus is described as a 2019 Collins, identified as bus #309, FL tag TI0261. Call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/Rjm33k2fij — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 17, 2023

As of Friday afternoon, BSO detectives are still searching for Sanchez and the bus.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating as is typical for cases involving law enforcement officers firing their weapons.

Anyone who sees the bus or knows its whereabouts is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

