COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives hope a new clue will help them catch a possible person accused of arson.

Surveillance video released by deputies shows the subject who, they believe, intentionally ignited the car on fire entering a convenience store.

The alleged arson occurred last July near Southwest 101st Avenue and 52nd Street in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the fire and extinguished the flames. The car was destroyed.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this arson case or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

