LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released dramatic surveillance video of the moments a gunman opened fire into a Lauderdale Lakes home, as they continue their search for a shooter.

The security footage shows a white Mercedes-Benz SUV driving past a home near the 4400 block of Northwest 43rd Court, Dec. 10.

The vehicle is seen going by the residence several times before parking nearby.

The shooter, dressed in all black with a black hoodie covering his head, is then seen running toward the back of the home. Seconds later, he is seen firing more than two dozen rounds into the property before getting back into the Mercedes and leaving the scene.

Detectives said no one was seriously hurt during the shooting, but they have not yet determined who the shooter is.

They urge anyone with information about this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

