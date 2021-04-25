BSO surprises son of slain FBI agent with birthday caravan

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office surprised the son of a fallen FBI agent with a special birthday caravan.

Local and federal agencies took part in Sunday’s drive-by parade for Eli Alfin, the son of FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin.

We were honored to join local and federal agencies in a fifth birthday drive-by parade for Eli Alfin. Eli is the son of fallen FBI Agent Daniel Alfin, one of two FBI special agents shot and killed in February while executing a search warrant in Sunrise, Florida, as part of 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zdlG2yR9sB — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 25, 2021

Eli celebrated his fifth birthday.

His father was one of two FBI agents who were shot and killed Feb. 2 while executing a search warrant in Sunrise. It was part of an investigation involving child pornography and violent crimes against children.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.