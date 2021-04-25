BSO surprises son of slain FBI agent with birthday caravan

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office surprised the son of a fallen FBI agent with a special birthday caravan.

Local and federal agencies took part in Sunday’s drive-by parade for Eli Alfin, the son of FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin.

Eli celebrated his fifth birthday.

His father was one of two FBI agents who were shot and killed Feb. 2 while executing a search warrant in Sunrise. It was part of an investigation involving child pornography and violent crimes against children.

