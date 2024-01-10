OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject wanted for domestic violence was shot and killed during a standoff with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Oakland Park, authorities said.

According to detectives, the shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon along the 800 block of East Prospect Road.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene and captured an SUV with bullet holes through the windshield.

Investigators said deputies made contact with the subject, leading to a standoff and confrontation, resulting in multiple deputies firing their weapons.

“There was an attempt to apprehend the individual, a confrontation occurred, and deputies were forced to fire their weapons,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. “Oakland Park Fire Rescue pronounced the individual deceased here on scene.”

J.D., a witness who was working at a car lot nearby, described what he saw as the cars rushed down Prospect Road.

“They made a right turn from Dixie Highway onto Prospect, and I saw their lights going, no sirens, and next thing I know, shots fired, at least 20 or more,” said J.D. “As soon as they passed my view, I heard yelling of some sort, and then, next thing you know, I heard shots fired.”

Authorities have blocked off the area for investigation.

The subject’s identity remains unknown, as detectives continue to investigate.

