POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was arrested after, deputies said, they entered a man’s apartment to rob it and ended up stabbing the victim.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the area of the 1100 block of Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach, just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives said the victim told them the subject entered his apartment and robbed him. During the robbery, the subject attacked the victim by stabbing him.

Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed the victim to a local hospital.

The subject was found and arrested by detectives along with some assistance from BSO’s Robbery and Crime Scene Units.

The incident remains under investigation.

