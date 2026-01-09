FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant facing multiple charges, including domestic battery, appeared before a judge in Fort Lauderdale.

Sergeant Scott Nida stood before Judge Corey B. Friedman days after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside his home in Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, the victim told investigators that Nida grabbed her arm as she tried to leave the residence, then grabbed her face and neck to the point she felt she could not breathe.

She then told investigators that Nida pushed her to the ground and dragged her across the lawn before she managed to break free and run toward her vehicle.

Investigators say Nida followed the victim to her car, pushed her into the passenger seat and drove away with her until she was able to convince him to let her go.

Nida was arrested Wednesday evening.

He faces a slew of charges, including false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation and touch or strike battery.

The judge set Nida’s bond at $25,000. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, turn in all of his firearms and will be fitted for an ankle monitor if he posts bond.

